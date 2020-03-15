Gujarat absolutely safe with no coronavirus positive case yet: Health dept

A woman is taken to the isolation ward of SSG Hospital in Vadodara with suspected coronavirus symptoms. Her samples have been sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad for testing. (Photo by Bhupendra Rana) A woman is taken to the isolation ward of SSG Hospital in Vadodara with suspected coronavirus symptoms. Her samples have been sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad for testing. (Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat health department on Saturday allayed fears about the spread of coronavirus other parts of the country and said “we are absolutely safe” as not a single positive case of COVID-2019 has been reported in the state so far.

Addressing media persons, Principal Secretary, health department, Jayanti Ravi said the administration was in touch with every single person returning from foreign countries, especially the seven affected countries.

Stressing that the administration does not plan to shut down schools or public places such as malls as they do not want to create “unnecessary havoc”, Ravi said, “Evidence shows there have not been any cases through local transmission… If positive cases come out in a specific cluster or village, it is important that appropriate measures are taken immediately but there is no need to create unnecessary havoc.”

On the framing and notifying of Gujarat Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, on Friday, Ravi said that the move followed the first first reported death in the country in Karnataka earlier this week and said there is “no COVID-19 epidemic in Gujarat”.

“It is to ensure that we do not see any case of ‘leave against medical advice or discharge against medical advice’ similar to that seen in the first case (where a coronavirus infected person died) in Gulbarga, Karnataka,” she said. The regulations empower authorised persons to forcefully admit, retain, keep and isolate a suspected patient for a period of 14 days even if the patient resists.

Till Saturday evening, samples from 77 patients across the state were taken, of which 72 tested negative while the results for five are pending.

“We have 38 quarantine facilities with a provision of 1,170 beds. Passengers arriving from the seven affected countries of China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Germany and Spain are being forcibly quarantined for 14 days. The quarantine needn’t necessarily be at a medical facility but involves keeping them under observation with regular check-ups. Facilities to keep 500 suspected cases are available in Ahmedabad and Surat. Fortunately, we have not had any cases…,” added Ravi.

Appealing against public gathering and reiterating the state government’s decision to cancel all government-organised workshops, conferences and seminars until March 31, Ravi said the Gujarat High Court’s directions to the state on the installation of “temperature guns” on the HC premises will be complied with.

Fever helpline

Of the approximate 500 calls received per day on the designated “fever helpline” in the state — 104 — more than 330 calls were related to COVID-19 and another 100 calls were received at the state control room, said Ravi.

Use of masks

Pointing out that masks are essential for those who are sick and for health workers, Ravi said, “We have a stock of nearly 48,000 N-95 masks for our health workers. Nearly 27,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits are available for those working in infectious wards.”

Statue of Unity

Thermal scanners have been installed and a medical team has been stationed at the Statue of Unity, according to Nilesh Dubey, deputy collector at Kevadia and administrator at SoU. “Around 45 people were referred to medical teams after thermal scanners detected high temperatures but they did not have any coronavirus symptoms. The footfall is anyway less due to ongoing board exams. However, there is no plan to keep the SoU closed to tourists as of now,” said Dubey.

Private firms

A Chinese national employed with a Vadodara-based Chinese private company was referred to the SSG Hospital by the management on Saturday after she showed symptoms of suspected COVID-19. The woman has been in India since January this year but raised an alert after she reported symptoms of COVID-19 on Friday. However, doctors cleared her after preliminary examination.

A company spokesperson told this newspaper, “Although she has been in India since January, her husband, who had been travelling to various places visited her recently. Later she showed symptoms that matched COVID-19. We did not want to take a chance and brought her to SSG for tests. Doctors suggested isolation and made a thorough check on her. She was cleared after being diagnosed with gastritis-related fever and illhealth.”

Somnath Temple

The authorities of Somnath Temple, one of the most popular pilgrimage destinations in the state, installed three thermal scanners on the premises on Saturday afternoon even as the footfall of devotees dropped drastically.

Vijay Singh Chawda, general manager of Shree Somnath Trust (SST) told this paper, “If any devotee is found with a high (more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit) temperature, then temple officials are obliged to report the case to the government. The footfall of devotees has come down to 12,000 against our regular weekend footfall of 35,000 to 40,000. More than 100 online bookings for our guest house have been cancelled.”

Central varsity

The Central University of Gujarat on Saturday announced that it has decided to suspend “all classes and examinations” scheduled to be held from March 16 till March 21. The circular dated March 14 and issued by registrar Alok Gupta states that the latest announcement is “in compliance with a communication by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi”. The circular cautions to avoid any mass gatherings during the week-long period, but faculty and staff of CUG have been asked to attend office as usual. The circular states that “further directions will be issued by the university in due course after March 21”.

SMC in action

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has closed down its all municipal facilities, including swimming pools, auditoriums, community halls and party plots from March 14 to 31. It has also temporarily suspended the biometric attendance system for its employees.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Saturday issued a circular to all the zonal heads, dean of SMIMER College and municipal hospitals in the city. The circular mentioned that till March 31, all swimming polls, auditoriums, party plots and community halls will remain closed. If anybody had booked these facilities between March 15 to March 31, the SMC will request them to postpone the events and would refund the booking amount to them, it said.

The SMC health department will soon start helpline number for help related to coronavirus infection. Medical staff had been advised to make sufficient arrangements. The corporation also has increased penalty for spitting in public places to Rs 250 from Rs 100.

Talking to the Indian Express, Pani said, “We have taken such step voluntarily. We have cancelled all our programmes and seminars. We are discouraging the people from going to crowded places and for that an awareness campaign also had been started. We have readied a 50-bed quarantine ward in Vesu and another same ward in Umra Community health centre.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.