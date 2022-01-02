Gujarat: AAP’s Gadhvi booked under Prohibition Act

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Isudan Gadhvi was booked under the Prohibition Act on Saturday after Gandhinagar Police claimed that his December 20 medical test report allegedly showed 0.0545 per cent presence of alcohol. The latest FIR comes a day after Gadhvi was released from Sabarmati Central Prison on a conditional bail.

Gadhvi’s medical test was conducted after a woman BJP worker alleged that he misbehaved and sexually harassed her on December 20 in a drunken state, when he was part of an AAP group protesting inside BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar against the leak of examination papers.

“Based on the victim’s complaint an FIR was lodged against Gadhvi and a medical test was conducted under the medical legal case… His blood sample was sent to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences. The report which came on Saturday showed 0.0545 per cent alcohol,” said Pradipsinh Vaghela, police inspector, in his complaint.