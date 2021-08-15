Gujarat: AAP worker attempts suicide after ‘threats by party leader’

An Aam Aadmi Party worker attempted suicide on August 13 after allegedly being mentally harassed by a party leader, against whom she also lodged complaint of extortion.

According to police, Sapna Rajput, a resident of Akash Darshan society in Bhestan and native of Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming overdose of sleeping tablets and also cutting off her right-hand wrist vein.

She was taken to SMIMER hospital by her husband Ajay Rajput, and is presently out of danger.

Sapna, in her complaint with Pandesara police station on August 13 night, had alleged that she had received a call from AAP leader Gautam Patel, also a resident of Jalaram society in Pandesara, a couple of days ago, Patel had heated exchange of arguments with Sapna Rajput over some party work issues in ward number 30 Unn area in Surat.

Patel allegedly told her that her husband Ajay Rajput had taken Rs 4,000 one-and-a-half year ago, on interest, for some work and had till date not repaid the money. Sapna along wth her husband had gone to Gautam’s office in Pandesara and returned amount, to which Patel demanded a total amount of Rs. 10,000, which she paid, including interest.

According to Sapna, Patel had again called her up on August 13, and threatened her of finishing off her political career. She then attempted to end her life, said Pandesara police.

On the basis of Sapna’s complaint, Pandesara police on August 13 booked a case offence against Gautam Patel under IPC sections 289 (extortion), and sections 40 and 42 of the Gujarat Money Lenders Act 2011.

Pandesara Police Sub-Inspector J R Desai said, “Sapna was under depression over the threat given by Gautam Patel. She had even paid the loan amount with interest to Gautam, even though he continued to harass her. The condition of Sapna Rajput is currently out of danger. We have sent our teams to arrest Gautam Patel and he has gone underground.”