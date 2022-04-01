Gujarat: AAP wants govt to roll back fee hike in pvt schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit on Thursday demanded that the Gujarat government drop the decision of five per cent hike in fees in private schools and warned of an agitation if their demands are not met.

Recently, the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC), a body appointed by the state government, had approved a five per cent hike in 82 private schools across the state.

In a press conference held at their party office in Ahmedabad on Thursday, senior AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said, “You came up with Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) but did not keep any parent in it… open loot is still happening… at a time when prices of petrol and diesel, milk, cooking oil and food grain are sky-high making it much more difficult for the middle class to survive.”

Demanding that the government roll back the hike in school fees, Gadhvi said, “The government should also stop private schools from forcing parents to buy from certain shops and parents should be part of the FRC. If these demands are not met, the AAP will take to the streets with parents against fee hike. The BJP will not speak against fee hike because they are also part of this conspiracy.”

Claiming that there has been a 20 per cent increase in the fees of state’s private schools in the past four years, he said, “With the

connivance of BJP leaders, private schools have been hiking the fees every year… Even in pandemic years, when there were only online classes, the BJP made no effort to control the private schools rather it facilitated them to hike the fees.”

“They (BJP) have clearly told through their actions that they are neither with the parents nor with the middle class. The BJP recently won the elections in four states, while we won in Punjab. The difference is that the Bhagwant Mann-led government has announced that no private school in Punjab can hike fees this year. They have also asked schools to not force parents to buy uniforms and books from certain shops,” Gadhvi added.