Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Gujarat | AAP to hold Rozgaar Guarantee Yatra in 3 districts: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja

Jadeja claimed that his party, as part of 'Rozgaar Guarantee Yatra’, will register details of unemployed youth in Patan, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha of North Gujarat.

AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and whistleblower Yuvrajsinh Jadeja announced “Rozgaar Guarantee Yatra” in three districts from Thursday to target unemployed youth of the state with promises of employment guarantee if chosen to power.

Jadeja claimed that his party, as part of 'Rozgaar Guarantee Yatra', will register details of unemployed youth in Patan, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha of North Gujarat.

“To find solutions for the agony of the unemployed youth of Gujarat, the AAP is starting Rozgaar Guarantee Yatra in North Gujarat from Thursday where we will cover three districts in the next 11 days. Our party will cover 21 Vidhansabha constituencies in these three districts where we will hold more than 40 public events,” said Jadeja.

Adding that the party workers will interact with students and job aspirants at the events, Jadeja said, “We will create a database of unemployed youth in these districts so that our party can work on a roadmap to provide them employment once chosen to power. We will also connect to the youth regarding the employment guarantee given by our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. BJP has started a miscommunication drive against AAP since the day Kejriwal announced to give 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat. We are going to talk to students to explain to them how this target is going to be achieved,” said Jadeja.

More from Ahmedabad

Criticising the BJP government over recent leaks in government recruitment exams in Gujarat, Jadeja said, “We are going to speak to the youth regarding how AAP has plans to make government recruitment exams transparent in Gujarat. Recently, there have been paper leaks in 12 government recruitment exams and no action has been taken against those responsible. We will assure the youth that AAP will take stringent action against such elements.”

