Gujarat AAP says it will induct 2,000 members on Dussehra ‘to combat demonic mentality’

The Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat said on Wednesday that it would induct nearly 2,000 members, including at the district and the Assembly constituency levels, on the day of Dussehra.

Gopal Italia, the party’s state president, said that “a massive army (of workers) is required to combat demonic mentality”.

Among those inducted on Wednesday is Hardikbhai Barot, who was vice-president of the Congress’s Gandhidham unit.

A social leader and industrialist, Barot joined the AAP in the presence of its state election in-charge, Gulab Singh Yadav.

Inducted in the presence of Italia was Udesing Chauhan, who was earlier a member and the Opposition leader in the Kheda district panchayat. Chauhan, who was vice-president of the Congress’s Kheda district unit, resigned his primary membership before joining the AAP.