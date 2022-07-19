Gujarat: AAP hits the streets to protest PM Modi’s ‘revdi’ comment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers hit the streets in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara on Monday to protest against a recent statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding ‘freebie politics’.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had cautioned people against “revdi culture” saying it is “very dangerous” for the country, its development and well-being. Modi’s statement was aimed at his political opponents who allegedly promised freebies in exchange for votes.

On Monday, AAP workers hit the streets in different cities of Gujarat in protest, following which they were briefly detained by the police.

“The Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes this statement of the Prime Minister. Today, AAP is the only party in the country which has given free facilities to the people as well as freed Delhi from debt. The facilities which are being provided to the people are being provided from their tax money only,” a statement released by the party in Gujarat said.

“It is a shame that all the states that are ruled by the BJP government are constantly being buried under debt, yet PM Narendra Modi is not helping his governments make better economic policies…instead of supporting the states which are debt free, (PM) Narendra Modi is taunting the state government for giving free facilities to the public,” it added.