Gujarat: AAP leader assaulted by unidentified men in Botad

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was assaulted allegedly by five men outside a restaurant in Barvala near Botad on Saturday, police said.

Umesh Makwana (40), the district president of AAP’s Surendranagar and Botad units, was attacked by five men outside Anjar Dal Baati restaurant at Polarpur area around 5.30 pm, police added.

In his complaint, Makwana stated, “I had left from my home in Botad for Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon to attend a party meeting. After attending the meet, I left for Botad and stopped my XUV car near a restaurant to have tea. Five men arrived in a Swift Dzire car and started attacking me with sticks.”

Makwana sustained multiple fractures on his leg and was admitted to Medisearch hospital in Rajkot Saturday, police said. “The victim has been assaulted outside an eatery and we are scanning CCTV camera footage available. His statement has been recorded and soon an FIR will be lodged,” a police officer at Ranpur police station in Botad said.

