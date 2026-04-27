‘I’m ending my journey with AAP’: Gujarat party general secretary Sagar Rabari resigns, rules out possibility of joining BJP

In a significant development, AAP Gujarat general secretary Sagar Rabari resigned from the primary membership of the party on Monday.

Rabari, 56, a farmer leader and activist, made his decision public in a Facebook post. The development came a day after voting for the local body elections in the state concluded, and the results of which are expected to be out on Tuesday.

In his post on Facebook, Rabari said, “I am ending my journey with the Aam Aadmi Party here today. I am relieving myself from the party’s membership, posts, and responsibilities. Heartily thanking all the fellows for their cooperation. Personal relations and friendship will remain intact with dignity.”