‘I’m ending my journey with AAP’: Gujarat party general secretary Sagar Rabari resigns, rules out possibility of joining BJP

In a significant development, AAP Gujarat general secretary Sagar Rabari resigned from the primary membership of the party on Monday.
Rabari, 56, a farmer leader and activist, made his decision public in a Facebook post. The development came a day after voting for the local body elections in the state concluded, and the results of which are expected to be out on Tuesday.
In his post on Facebook, Rabari said, “I am ending my journey with the Aam Aadmi Party here today. I am relieving myself from the party’s membership, posts, and responsibilities. Heartily thanking all the fellows for their cooperation. Personal relations and friendship will remain intact with dignity.”
Speaking with The Indian Express, Rabari, who is the founding trustee of the Gujarat Khedut Ekta Manch, confirmed his resignation from the party. Rabari said he had communicated his decision to the party on an internal WhatsApp group before making it public on Facebook.
Rabari said he has resigned from the party without any complaint against anyone and with the sole purpose of concentrating more on farmers’ issues in the state.
He said, “Whenever I was thinking of quitting the party, something important came up that prevented me from resigning. And therefore, I have selected today, the day when voting has been completed… so there is no question of any positive or negative impact (of the resignation). And the results are not out, so no question is raised on whether I quit due to good or bad results. There is no intention of damaging the party at all. I have worked with all, and there is no complaint against anyone.”
He, however, rejected any possibility of joining the BJP.
“Many would wonder if Sagarbhai will join the BJP. But there is a cross mark in that direction. Neither today nor tomorrow. Because, ideologically, we have always been against the BJP from the beginning. And I do not have any such (legal) cases (against me) or business interests (laughs) that anybody can force me (to join any party),” Rabari said.
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Rabari, who joined the AAP in 2021, said he will continue to work for farmers of Gujarat and press for his five demands: “agriculture policy, 50 per cent share for agriculture in the budget, government and cooperative investment in agriculture infrastructure, one-time loan waiver for farmers, and training in agriculture-based industry for children of farmers.”
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More