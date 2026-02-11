Gujarat AAP farmer wing chief Raju Karpada resigns from all posts, writes to Arvind Kejriwal

Raju Karpada, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat and the head of its farmer wing, resigned from all posts in the party in a letter written to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday morning.

The development comes just 10 days after Karpada and six other AAP leaders were released from Rajkot Central Jail on bail in a case registered over violence that took place during a protest in Hadadad village of Botad district in October 2025. They were among the 85 people booked on charges of rioting and attempted murder.

Karpada and Pravin Ram, another AAP leader, had been in prison for more than 100 days.