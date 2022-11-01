scorecardresearch
Gujarat AAP declares list of 237 new office-bearers

According to a list shared by the AAP, the two new vice-presidents are Chaitar Vasava from Narmada and Arvind Solanki from Ahmedabad.

As per the list, the highest number of new appointees are from Porbandar. About 138 members have been given in charge of various wings under the party. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat has declared a list of 237 new office-bearers, including two new state vice-presidents, six state joint general secretaries, a Lok Sabha secretary, about 56 members in its main wing, and other 138 in other wings.

According to a list shared by the AAP, the two new vice-presidents are Chaitar Vasava from Narmada and Arvind Solanki from Ahmedabad. Vasava was Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) district president and joined the AAP early in October.

Among the six new state joint secretaries is Chandrika Solanki, who has also been declared a candidate from Vadodara city. Three others are from Bhavnagar and one each from Morbi and Rajkot. Ram Vaja has been appointed as Lok Sabha Secretary from Gir Somnath.

The other posts created are those of district vice-presidents, district secretary, district media in charge, district social media incharge, and district joint secretaries.

This is being done as a part of overhauling the party that started in June, wherein the party has changed its structure from “president-based” to “incharge-based”, as told by Isudhan Gadhvi, AAP national joint general secretary.

As per the list, the highest number of new appointees are from Porbandar. About 138 members have been given in charge of various wings under the party.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 11:45:48 pm
