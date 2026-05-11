AAP’s Chhota Udepur head booked after comment on police

Rathwa alleged that Chhota Udepur police personnel were taking AAP candidates in vehicles to different locations and threatening them to “switch sides.” (File Photo)

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Chhota Udepur president Radhika Rathwa accused the district police of intimidating the party’s candidates, who won in the April 26 local body polls, an FIR has been registered against her for “giving false” impressions about the police to the people.

In a video she had posted on social media, Rathwa alleged that Chhota Udepur police personnel were taking AAP candidates in vehicles to different locations and threatening them to “switch sides” after the election results as the AAP had emerged as a major challenger in the tribal belt of the state.

Following the post, Bodeli police registered an FIR against Rathwa under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to allegedly ‘spreading false information’ and ‘fabricating false evidence’.