Gujarat: AAP calls upon farmers to not pay electricity bills till govt provides uninterrupted power supply

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appealed to farmers in Gujarat to not pay their electricity bills if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government failed to provide uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing summer season. The AAP leaders also announced that they will do a chakka jam on national highways if the state government takes any action against the dissenting farmers.

In a press conference held at the AAP office in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, farmer activist and senior party leader Sagar Rabari said, “I call upon the farmers of Gujarat to not pay their electricity bills until the state government ensures uninterrupted supply of power. The farmers should not allow energy department officials and representatives of power companies to enter villages or farmlands. If a power company cuts the electricity supply of any farmer in Gujarat, then AAP leaders will visit the farmer’s home and restore the supply. We are ready to face any hassles that will come our way. If the government doesn’t ensure uninterrupted supply or cuts the power supply of any farmer, then AAP leaders will do a chakka jam on national highways for the welfare of farmers.”

A few days ago, Gujarat Energy Minister Kanu Desai had announced that farmers will get six hours of electricity supply for the next one week and power supply hours will be increased thereafter. He further said that if need arose then supply will be interrupted in industrial units to provide power to farmers.

Farmer organisations in Gujarat have been protesting for the past one week demanding regular supply of power for irrigation purposes.

“Currently, we are experiencing the summer season in Gujarat and the state government has decided to reduce the electricity provided to farmers from eight hours to six. Due to frequent interruptions and large gaps in electricity supply, farmers will be unable to get their summer harvest and we know that during this season, cattle fodder crops are grown to be used in the animal husbandry industry. Lack of cattle fodder supply will further result in an increase in their market price,” said Rabari.

He also questioned the state government regarding the six-hour supply decision, claiming that Gujarat is a power-surplus state.

“Earlier in the late ’90s, farmers in Gujarat used to get 16 hours of electricity supply; but it has been reduced to eight hours since 2003. Now the government has decided to reduce it to six hours a day. The AAP is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the farmers, people associated with animal husbandry and those residing in villages that constitute 56% of the population of Gujarat. Many other states in India give free electricity to farmers, then why not Gujarat? We are a power-surplus state, why then is the state government deliberately giving less supply hours to the farmers?” added Rabari.