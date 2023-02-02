scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Gujarat a role model for other states: Rushikesh Patel

The Gujarat University of Transplantation Sciences marked the third convocation with 171 students conferred with degrees by Minister Rushikesh Patel.
Gujarat is seen as a role model state across the country and through the contribution of graduating young technocrats and innovators, India will become a developed nation by 2047, said state Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel Thursday.

“Gujarat is seen as a role model state across the country. The penetration of technology in the state has been steadily increasing for the past one decade. Behind this is the special contribution of the technocrat youth of our state and Gujarat Technological University which has increased the technical knowledge of these youth,” he said at the 12th convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU).

He added that with India hosting the G-20—the organisation of countries with 50 per cent of the world’s GDP—there are many great opportunities ahead for all graduating students.

Expressing similar views, Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya said adoption of top and best technology becomes necessary to survive the global competition. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had dreamed of building a technical university with the aim of increasing the prevalence of technical education in the state. Technology-based research is the need of the hour to achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy. All the young technocrats of Gujarat will have a valuable contribution in it,” he added.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is also the GTU Chancellor, said the graduating students will work to make India a world leader by participating in social welfare and development works of the entire country through their knowledge.

“Modern traditions should be embraced but our ancient culture should not be forgotten. Dharohar—Centre for Indian Knowledge System—has been started by GTU to educate today’s generation in Indian culture, knowledge tradition and ideology that is highly appreciated,” Devvrat said.

Out of the 48,882 graduating students, 148 were awarded gold medals and 41 with PhD.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 20:32 IST
Gujarat CM hails Union Budget, says state budget will take inspiration from it

