Gujarat a BJP lab, new Patel govt a part of this strategy: JP Nadda

Gujarat has been BJP’s laboratory in matters that are both organisational and governance-related, said party national president JP Nadda in Gandhinagar Friday. The change of the Gujarat government last year was part of a strategy of this laboratory, he said.

“Gujarat has been a laboratory for organisation and governance. As the national president of the party, it is my responsibility to take it forward,” Nadda said at a press conference during his day-long tour of the state.

Nadda was referring to the performance of the Gujarat government and the party under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil respectively. “Under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel ji, the state is moving forward. At the same time, the party is also progressing under the leadership of Paatil ji,” Nadda said.

When asked why the party chose to change the Gujarat government one year before the state elections despite the claim of a successful Gujarat Model, Nadda said: “Many things are done strategically… If you talk about leadership change, it is only the BJP that has given younger blood a chance.”

When prodded further that the entire government was changed, Nadda said: “Yes, laboratory! You tell me, which party would dare to do that. Strategy about governance dynamics is a matter to be guarded. I am not here to discuss the strategy. Strategy is strategy. I am talking about prayogshala (laboratory).”

Asked if the same experiment would be repeated in 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Nadda said: “Which experiment will be done for what purpose, leave it to us.”

Earlier in the day, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his reply to the politics of casteism, communalism, and nepotism with politics of development. “PM Modi has changed the culture of politics in India,” the BJP national president said.

When regions such as America and Europe were feeling helpless during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, PM Modi did a commendable work and brought the country out of it.

He also said the BJP workers were the only members of any political party who were on the ground during the pandemic. Workers of other parties, he said, were either on Twitter or doing video conferences.

Nadda arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport where he was accorded a grand welcome by the party workers Friday. He also visited the Sabarmati-Harijan Ashram in Ahmedabad. Subsequently, he held a meeting with members of parliamentary board, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), presidents of district Panchayats, office bearers of municipal corporations and former MPs and former MLAs at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam.

Nadda also addressed a convention of party workers at Gujarat University Convention Centre in Ahmedabad. Nadda emphasised India could evacuate 23,000 students, including 2,500 from Gujarat, from Ukraine due to the timely actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Currently, the BJP is the only national party in the country, he said. Citing the examples of the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiromani Akali Dal of Punjab, the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, he said the regional parties have become family-centered.

Attacking the Congress, Nadda said it was neither national nor Indian and that it has become a party of “bhai-behen”. He added that Congress has been reduced to only two states. “With the blessings of the party workers”, he said, BJP’s lotus will bloom in those two states as well.

Later Friday evening, Nadda attended an event to mark the 545th Pradurbhav Utsav of Jagadguru Shrimad Vallabhacharyaji Mahaprabhuji, organised by the Vallabh Youth Organisation (VYO) in Vadodara. Nadda participated in a vehicle rally, accompanied by state BJP President CR Paatil as well as BJP State Organising General Secretary Ratnakar and the elected representatives of the party from Vadodara. Nadda also addressed a gathering of volunteers and followers of VYO at the Vrajdham Haveli in Manjalpur area.

(With inputs from ENS, Vadodara)