Gujarat: 97 held under GCTOC Act since its implementation, say Police

Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia

As many as 97 accused persons have been arrested and eight cases have been filed under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GCTOC) Act since its implementation, informed the office of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

A statement released from the office of DGP Ashish Bhatia on Monday night stated that the GCTOC is a stringent act that was conceptualised in 2015 and given green signal for implementation in 2020 as an attempt to thwart state-based criminal gangs involved in organised criminal network and terrorist activities.

Some of the major criminal gangs that have been booked under GCTOC are Sonu Dangar gang from Amreli, Vishal Goswami gang from Ahmedabad, Nikhil Donga from Rajkot, Jat gang in Surendranagar, Jayesh Patel gang from Jamnagar, Aasif Tameta gang from Surat and Sultan Khan Pathan gang from Ahmedabad, it said.

“Among the eight cases, two are from Ahmedabad with a total of 17 accused from two gangs, one in Amreli with nine accused, two cases in Rajkot and Rajkot rural with 13 accused and one case in Surendranagar with 20 accused, one case in Surat with 14 accused and one in Jamnagar with 13 accused,” the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.