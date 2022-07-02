Gujarat: 9,200kg urea meant for agricultural use seized before being illegally diverted to industries, 3 booked

Agriculture department officials seized nearly 9,200kg urea meant for agricultural use from being illegally diverted at an industrial estate in Gujarat Friday, said the state government. An FIR was also registered against three persons in this regard.

The neem-coated urea used in farming was being repackaged and sold as technical grade urea for industrial use at Chanasma GIDC in Patan district of north Gujarat, the government said.

The three accused name in the FIR are Ashok Chaudhary, Kanjibhai Chaudhary and Narendrabhai Solanki.

During the raid, the team found 184 bags — each weighing 50kg — containing neem-coated urea. A machine used to sew the bags and other materials were also seized. Samples of seized urea have been sent for laboratory test.

Last month, the Gujarat government said it prevented 8,184 bags of subsidised urea from being illegally used for industrial purposes. Notably, a 50 kilogram bag of urea costs Rs 3,500 in open market. However, this bag is made available to farmers at just Rs 300. The huge variation in costs is leading many to illegally sell urea meant for agricultural purposes to industries, sources said.