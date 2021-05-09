Gujarat: 90 patients ‘being treated’ for mucormycosis at PDU hospital

Doctors say the disease can result in loss of eye-sight and can even turn fatal. The treatment include medicines and surgical interventions. (PTI/Representational)

A day after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that he had instructed public hospitals in the state to set up wards for the treatment of mucormycosis, a post-Covid-19 complication, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDU) Government Hospital in Rajkot said it has set up a dedicated ward for the same where more than 90 patients were undergoing treatment as of Sunday.

An official release stated that a dedicated ward was set up in the government-run hospital, popularly known as the Rajkot civil hospital on the instructions of Rajkot District Collector Remya Mohan.

“At present, more than 90 patients of mucormycosis are being treated at the civil hospital. Three separate wards have been created for this purpose. They include a separate ward in PMSSY block (the multi-specialty block which has been converted into the District Covid Hospital) for those who are positive for Covid-19 as well as a separate facility having 70 beds for patients operated upon for mucormycosis,” the release said.

It quoted Dr Sejal Mistry that a multi-disciplinary team comprising general physician, ear-nose-throat (ENT) surgeon, eye-surgeon, pathologist and a dental surgeon has been formed and a neurosurgeon was also available.

“At present, we are treating around 100 patients, including around 20 to 30 patients who are still positive for Covid-19. We have already performed surgeries on 32 patients suffering from mucormycosis and they are now admitted to the post-surgical ward set up in the psychiatry department. Initially, this post-Covid complication used to be noticed among elderly patients but recently, patients in the age group of 30 to 40 have also been diagnosed with this fungal disease,” Dr Mistry told The Indian Express

Pointing out that 99 per cent of the patients had Covid-19, she said, “Mucormycosis can be called a post-Covid complication as patients having contracted the virus and who have been administered Remdesivir or steroid as a therapy and having high blood sugar levels are contracting this infection as their immune system has been compromised.”

The doctor added that symptoms of mucormycosis include swelling in one part of the face, congested nose, headache, fever, cough, stomach ache, poor eye sight, vomiting and nausea, eye pain and black lesions in the nasal bridge or upper inside of jaw. Doctors say the disease can result in loss of eye-sight and can even turn fatal. The treatment include medicines and surgical interventions.