Gujarat: 875 fresh Covid cases and 4 more die in a day

Ahmedabad saw a dip in fresh cases reported from the city limits. Its rural limits recorded more than 20 cases. (Representational)

With four Covid-19 patients succumbing to the infection Monday, the death toll in Gujarat has crossed 3,750 mark. As many as 875 fresh cases were reported taking the tally to around 1.75 lakh.

Gujarat has been reporting fewer than 1,000 cases per day since October 25, after reporting over as many cases daily for three months, since July 21.

Rajkot reported 42 new cases, the lowest since July 13. Jamnagar, another Covid-19 hotspot even as of mid-October, reported around 30 fresh cases. Mehsana and Gandhinagar, too, have seen a drop in the number of daily cases, reporting around 30-odd cases each day, as compared with the nearly 50 cases or more the two districts recorded until mid-October.

Ahmedabad saw a dip in fresh cases reported from the city limits. Its rural limits recorded more than 20 cases.

Overall, of the nine blocks under the rural jurisdiction of Ahmedabad district, Sanand has reported the maximum cases till date (671) followed by Dholka (623).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.