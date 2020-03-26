Gujarat: 85-year-old woman is second COVID-19 casualty in state

The total number of cases in Gujarat was 40 on Wednesday with new cases reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot. (Representational Image) The total number of cases in Gujarat was 40 on Wednesday with new cases reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot. (Representational Image)

In the second death due to COVID-19 in the state, an 85-year-old woman from Ahmedabad who recently visited Saudi Arabia died at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

First case was of a 67-year-old diamond jewellery trader in Surat who contracted the infection through contact transmission and died due to his co-morbid condition of asthma on March 22. The total number of cases in Gujarat was 40 on Wednesday with new cases reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra told The Indian Express, “We are looking at the logistics of last rites. Two or three family members will be allowed for the burial that will be held as per the family’s religious belief. We are keeping a separate ambulance to take the body, which will be sanitised. Both burial and cremation are allowed as per the protocol.”

Machra added 28 others who had come in close contact with the woman were quarantined at AMC facilities.

Till this date, a total of 717 samples have been tested in the state, according to Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi. On Wednesday, a total of 131 samples were taken, of which results of 21 are pending. From Ahmedabad, a 31-year-old woman with a travel history to Dubai has tested positive.

In Rajkot, a 46-year-old businessman tested positive. He is the son of a 76-year-old woman who tested positive, though the tracing of the infection is getting difficult in this case, as per health officials.

“Prima facie, the patient is the son of the woman who tested positive yesterday (Tuesday) and is a businessman by profession. Medical teams are tracing his contacts. It is possible the son might have passed on the infection to the mother,” Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Rajkot, said.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in Rajkot has gone up to four.

Dr Bhanderi said teams of Health Department are trying to ascertain if this is a case of community transmission. “As of now, the woman patient’s travel history, if any, is not clear. Families get disturbed the moment a member tests positive… This is the reason that we are not able to confirm if this is a case of community transmission or not,” the CDHO added.

A 55-year-old man with a travel history of UK tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in Vadodara to 8, CDHO Uday Tilavat confirmed. The close contacts are being traced, according to Tilavat. As per the district collector’s office, the sample has been sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad for reconfirmation.

“The sample tested positive at the lab in SSG but since it is a new lab, the samples have been sent to BJMC for reconfirmation,” said VMC medical officer Devesh Patel.

“So far, 51 samples from Vadodara have been tested. As of Wednesday, result of one was awaited,”said Tilavat.

Surat’s seventh case is a 62-year-old man who visited Kolkata recently and runs a textile trading shop in Radha Krishna Textile market in Salabatpura area in Surat, according to SMC health officials. He was admitted to NCH on March 23.

The SMC authorities on Wednesday screened his family members and home-quarantined them, advising self-isolation to each of them. Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “Apart from this family members, we have also intimated to all the shop-keepers of Radha Krishna Textile market to remain in home quarantine, as they might have come in contact with him. We will collect the details of those with whom he came in contact, and send our teams to examine them.”

Another six persons with suspected symptoms have been kept under observation, with their test results pending. Their family members have been home-quarantined. As of Wednesday, test results of eight samples are awaited.

Surveillance

Principal Secretary Health Jayanti Ravi said that till Wednesday, 1.07 crore persons were either surveyed in door-to-door survey or via telephone and around 15,468 persons were detected to have had a recent foreign travel history.

Across state, nearly 20,700 are in quarantine with 430 institutionally quarantined in government facilities, 38 quarantined in private paid facilities and the remaining in home quarantine. Till Wednesday, in Vadodara a total of 52 people were in institutional quarantine and over 500 were home quarantined.

In Surat, a total of 3,842 are quarantined with 68 institutionally quarantined in government facilities at Samras and three others in private hotels and the remaining in home quarantine. The SMC officials disinfected 425 locations on Wednesday, taking the total number of disinfected locations to 3,950.

Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer at AMC, said that as of Wednesday, in the AMC jurisdiction, 3,900 were in home quarantine and 176 others are in AMC-designate institutional quarantine. None were in paid private facilities here.

Retired hands

Vadodara District Collector Shalini Agarwal issued directives to hire retired specialist doctors and nurses for the 250-bed special facility being readied at GMERS Gotri. The state-of-the-art facility will hire 10 pulmonologists and specialists, five special anaesthesiologists, medical officers and staff nurses. Those willing to join, including retired government doctors, have been called to meet the medical superintendent on March 27.

Ravi added that with 828 ventilators available in government facilities and 1,500 ventilators in private sector, it is being strategised how the resources can be redistributed and spared for the four COVID-19 hospitals.

