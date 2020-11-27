Gujarat: 82 students from 22 countries join GTU this academic session

“Based on further guidelines of the government on visa and international travels, these students will join GTU physically in the near future,” said GTU Vice-Chancellor, Navin Sheth.

As many as 82 students from 22 countries have joined Gujarat Technological University (GTU), the largest technological university in the state, this academic session, recording the highest number of foreign students in three years.

Since 2013, when GTU started admitting foreign students, 828 have studied here, the highest so far in the academic year 2016-17 when the university had 213 students from other countries.

After 95 students in the year 2017-18, 52 students were admitted in 2018-19. This increased to 67 the following year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 82 students who took admission this year have joined their first semester classes through online mode. “Based on further guidelines of the government on visa and international travels, these students will join GTU physically in the near future,” said GTU Vice-Chancellor, Navin Sheth.

Students from countries, including Afghanistan, Namibia, Mozambique, Angola, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, South Sudan, Switzerland and Uganda, as well as other Asian countries have been admitted to GTU postgraduate schools, Gujarat Power Engineering and Research Institute (GPERI) and affiliated colleges this year.

Among these, 55 students have joined bachelor of engineering course, followed by 15 who joined master of engineering (15). Other courses admitting foreign students include Bachelor and master of pharmacy, MBA, MCA and PhD.

“So far, more than 828 students from 48 countries have studied at GTU. This year, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has admitted foreign students to 17 different government universities and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country, including three technological universities,” said GTU Vice-Chancellor, Navin Sheth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.