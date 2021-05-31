Gujarat: 8 members of two gangs nabbed with firearms

The accused identified as Dinkar Singh Rajput, Mahmad Nawaz Shaikh, Zakir Hussain Saiyyad and Ashraf Shaikh were held from Saiyyadwadi area in old city Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Representative Image)

Eight members of two gangs allegedly involved in incidents of loot were held in Ahmedabad on Sunday along with illegal firearms and ammunition.

In the first case, four accused — Ravi Rajput, Arjun Michael, Rocky Chauhan and Gaurav Singh Parihar — were held on Saturday night. The accused were caught in autorickshaw along with two pistols and four rounds of live ammunition.

“We held the four accused from Meghaninagar on Saturday night along with the autorickshaw which they used to ferry rides to unsuspecting travellers and later loot them on gunpoint. We have detected at least 11 incidents of loot lodged against them in Ahmedabad,” said an official of Meghaninagar police station.

In another case, the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested four persons of a gang and recovered Rs 12 lakh worth of stolen items.

The accused identified as Dinkar Singh Rajput, Mahmad Nawaz Shaikh, Zakir Hussain Saiyyad and Ashraf Shaikh were held from Saiyyadwadi area in old city Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“We arrested the accused from Saiyyadwadi cross roads along with an autorickshaw and Maruti van. The group bring their vehicle near a bus stand and offer shared rides to passengers. After their vehicle is overloaded, they demand that all passengers keep their luggage on one side of the vehicle wherein one of their gang members is strategically seated. The gang member then slyly checks the luggage and steals valuables such as cash and jewellery,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.