Gujarat: 8 injured as groups clash in Nadiad

Eight persons were injured when two groups from the same community clashed and threw stones at each other in Nadiad of Kheda on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Rajivnagar Society near telephone exchange in Nadiad west of Kheda early morning when dozens of persons belonging to Bharvad community clashed with each other and pelted stones for an hour.

Eight persons were injured and three vehicles were damaged in the incident, police said. Several police teams rushed to the spot to enforce law and order. The injured were taken to hospitals, they said.

According to police, the clash occurred a day after a quarrel between two family groups over taking soil from a pond in the nearby area. Police have lodged two FIRs against both sides under sections of Indian Penal Code of assault and rioting.

Divya Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Kheda said, “There are 23 accused from both sides. We have detained two persons now while eight persons are undergoing medical treatment. We are looking for the others. There is no law n order issue now. Situation was immediately brought under control.”