Gujarat: 8 held and 18 women detained for ‘running sex racket’ from spa

Police have booked the owner and manager of Amby Spa and six other men as customers under IPC 370 a2 for engaging with a person for sexual exploitation after having known that they have been trafficked and sections of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Eight men were arrested and 18 women, who were trafficked from various states, were detained in Surat on Saturday for allegedly running an illicit sex racket in the guise of spa, police said.

According to police, a raid was conducted by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Surat City Police at Marvella Complex on VIP Road in Vesu area on Saturday evening.

“We received a tip-off that an illicit sex racket was being run from Amby’s Spa at Marvella complex on VIP road where customers were asked for money in advance for sexual favours. We sent a bogus client who was asked to pay Rs 1,000 in advance by two men at the counter,” said Ghanshaym Singh, assistant head constable, AHTU, Surat in his complaint.

“In the subsequent raid, we found 18 women and five men in different rooms of the spa. The owner of the spa has been identified as Kuldeep Singh while the manager has been identified as Nilesh Singh, both residents of Surat. They were arrested along with six men who were found in the spa at the time of raid,” the complaint added.

“The 18 detained women claimed that they were from Thane in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Ahmedabad and Surat. Further investigation is on to find out more about the human trafficking syndicate,” Singh’s complaint said.

