Gujarat: 73 % undergraduate students hired on Day 1

Over 73 per cent undergraduate students who appeared for placements were hired by 22 companies Tuesday — on the first day of the state government’s mega placement camp.

Out of nearly 485 students who were present for the selection process at the Gujarat University placement camp, 355 were hired.

Though the placement recorded an encouraging percentage, the salary component on the first day was half of that of the overall placements in 2020. Candidates were hired at a maximum salary package of Rs 3 lakh and a minimum of 1.5 lakh per annum. This is the third year of state government’s nearly month-long mega placement camp.

As reported by The Indian Express, in March 2020, candidates with bachelor’s degrees, barring pharmacy graduates, were offered around Rs 6 lakh per annum.

When contacted, Principal Secretary, Education, Anju Sharma said, “Despite Covid-19, the response is very encouraging. We should not forget that these are only undergraduate students and this is first day of placements. We expect the pay packages to go higher in the coming days.”

As many as 75 per cent of the graduates hired were from the Commerce stream followed by Science. Companies including Trident Financials and ZIP Hire have many candidates for sales, marketing and graduate training.

An online system has been created where an industry can access all details of students who have applied for the industry and shortlist them as per its requirements. The students can fill in their choices till end of this week and confirm their participation.

This year, more graduate and postgraduate engineering students are seeking jobs through government organised mega placement camp, than the academic year 2019-2020 along with students with postgraduate degrees of MCA and M Com.

This year, 53704 vacancies have been confirmed by 1804 industries or companies against 53622 vacancies confirmed by 1,169 industries in 2019-20.