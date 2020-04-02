Gujarat: 71 who attended Nizamuddin event home-quarantined

According to Bhavnagar collector Gaurang Makwana, a total of 400 people are currently under home quarantine including the 20 who had been to Nizamuddin. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) According to Bhavnagar collector Gaurang Makwana, a total of 400 people are currently under home quarantine including the 20 who had been to Nizamuddin. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

In what appears to be the biggest pool of suspected COVID-19 patients in the state yet, the Gujarat Police have traced 72 people from Gujarat who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi earlier this March. Of these, 71 have been home quarantined and one person, 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar, who tested positive, died on March 26, almost 15 days after he returned from Delhi. Some of those identified in Ahmedabad, are originally from Uttar Pradesh, and are put up at a mosque in Dariapur.

As per Gujarat Police, preliminary investigation revealed that 34 Tablighi Jamaat workers from Ahmedabad, 12 from Mehsana, 20 from Bhavnagar, 4 from Botad and 2 from Navsari attended the Markaz.

According to the police, it was ascertained that these workers had stayed in the Nizamuddin Markaz during the general period of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha has directed all field units to identify the members of the Tablighi Jamaats, prepare detailed reports of the Jamaats, their travel routes and identify people who have come in contact with them.

“On the basis of technical analysis, suspected mobile numbers belonging to Gujarat circle which may be present in Nizamuddin Markaz from March 14 to March 23 are also being analysed. All police units of the state have been asked to find such numbers and the users, the reason of their visit to Delhi, whether they were associated with Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, their present location and medical condition. Verification of these numbers is being done by S.O.G. of the districts concerned. Health authorities are being informed in cases where visit to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz is confirmed,” stated the press release from DGP office.

In Bhavnagar, police control room (PCR) vans did rounds of the deserted roads in the city as all entry points in the city were blocked with police check posts, bamboo poles and tyres. A municipality worker is seen riding a cart equipped with speaker which plays a recorded message on loop asking residents to stay indoors and not panic for essential commodities. Metal barriers have been erected outside houses of those under quarantine as neighbouring residents take a sneak peek from their windows.

On Tuesday night, the district administration announced that a total of 13 people in Bhavnagar had visited Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 5 and 11. By Wednesday, the figure rose to 20 in Bhavnagar as police started surveying colonies and disinfecting public places including mosques.

Those who came in contact with all the 20 are being identified and being quarantined by the local authorities.

“As per instructions, we have started visiting all public places including government buildings, intersection points and mosques in our city to disinfect them,” said Jaypalsinh Rathore, superintendent of police, Bhavnagar.

In Ahmedabad, it was ascertained that two groups of Tablighi Jamaat workers reached the city in March. One group of 10 persons, all residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh had departed for Delhi on March 6 and after reaching Delhi on March 13, stayed at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz till March 15. The group then reached Ahmedabad on March 16 and have been staying in the Farukhi Masjid, Baluchavad since then.

The second group of 19 Tablighi Jamaat workers including two members from Baluchavad, Dariapur had left from Kadipur, Mou, Uttar Pradesh on March 9, reached Nizamuddin Markaz on March 10 and came to Ahmedabad on March 12.

According to Bhavnagar collector Gaurang Makwana, a total of 400 people are currently under home quarantine including the 20 who had been to Nizamuddin.

“We have five persons under government quarantine for violating the guidelines and the rest are in home quarantine including those who visited Nizamuddin. We are also contact-tracing in order to find out the places these people had travelled to between Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad-New Delhi and back,” said Makwana.

The 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar city who was part of the group that had visited Nizamuddin between March 9 and 11 last month had died on March 26. The remaining 19 people, as part of Delhi group, have tested negative.

According to police, out of the 20 people from Bhavnagar, seven of them had gone to Delhi in two groups on March 9, while five of them had gone on March 5 and two on March 8. The details of the remaining six are yet to be ascertained, as per police.

Among the 20 workers is a 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector, who had gone in a group of four persons to Delhi on March 9.

“We had booked an Innova taxi cab from Bhavnagar to Ahmedabad Airport and from there we reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. We left from Delhi on March 11 and reached Bhavnagar by late evening,” said the police officer.

According to Aarif Kalava, a local activist in Bhavnagar, the total Muslim population is somewhere around 70,000 out of which 35,000 are dormant members of the Tablighi Jamaat and out of them 500-600 are active workers.

“Out of these 500-600 workers, majority of them visit mosques in nearby areas for three days in a month as per the custom. Almost 10 per cent of the lot follow the principle of visiting a mosque for 40 days in a year and 2 per cent of them go for the continuous four-month stay at a mosque for the propagation,” said Kalava.

Mental health crisis

Since the news broke out of the health crisis surrounding the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, an eerie sense of despair has loomed large over the people of Bhavnagar.

The homes which have been quarantined after results of suspects testing positive for COVID-19, have been kept at a distance by the neighbours. At Bhilwara intersection, two cases have turned out to be positive as the entire stretch connecting the posh bungalows has been blocked by the police. The residents were seen carrying garbage bags for 500 metres distance to dispose them of in the municipality van which was parked at a safe distance.

“Since the time my neighbour has turned out to be COVID-19 positive, police have installed a metal fencing outside his house and no one is allowed to cross the fencing. Our house is built just outside the patient’s house so we are vulnerable,” said Ashok Chauhan, a resident of Ghogha Naka in Bhavnagar.

Many residents claimed that the patients of COVID-19 are experiencing mental health breakdown.

“I am in touch with almost all the COVID-19 positive and suspected cases and I try to give them strength. One of the cases was in such a despair that he told me to not let his son walk into his home for the next 3-4 months. I kept on talking to him on phone so that he keeps engaged. Community support is important in these times,” said Aarif Kalava, an activist.

Apart from moral support, the residents of Bhavnagar are also lending help to those affected amid lockdown.

“We have arranged food kits with 15 day ration for 1,000 families till now. Earlier, we helped the migrant labourers with food who were trying to leave Bhavnagar on foot. Now, we are helping people in ghettos and slums,” said Akbar Khimani, another activist from All Indian Memon Jamaat Foundation.

