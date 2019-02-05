Gujarat: 70,000 Private jobs on offer, only 50% enroll for govt’s placement camp

Even as the state government boasts of organising the “first ever” 15-day mega-placement camp across the state, less than 50 per cent of the final year students have registered for getting the private jobs.

Out of the 1.25 lakh students from 514 colleges — government, grant-in-aid, technical and non-technical — who will graduate in June this year, only 60,000 have registered for the jobs with the state Education Department. The department was expecting at least 1 lakh registrations.

Baffled by the lack of interest among students to sit for placements arranged by the state government, the Education Department is set to conduct a survey to ascertain why the students did not apply for jobs through the placement camps.

“The department will conduct a feedback and survey from students and faculty members on reasons why all students did not enrol for the placement camps. Though reasons like students’ preference for higher studies or setting up their own ventures or joining their family business have been cited, the numbers are surprising,” Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary (Education), said.

Energy Minister Saurabh Patel, while addressing students during the inauguration of Ahmedabad’s third phase of mega-placement camp, stressed on the “Gujju mindset” towards jobs, and the need to change it.

“Unfortunately Gujju brothers do not want to leave their houses. Go to any central office or any bank, look at the managerial posts, you will not find a single Gujju manager. Why? Because it is a transferable job where you have to go out of the state on promotion and move out. Out of 50 Gujaratis, 45 would be clerk, and you will see the one boss who is heading 5 clerks is from outside Gujarat. We need to change this mindset, both for men and women. Gujaratis say we want to do a job in Ahmedabad only, and in Ahmedabad in Ellisbridge area only. Such a mindset will not work,” the minister said.

Also blaming the “entrepreneurial spirit” among Gujaratis for the less prefence of private jobs, Patel said, “When the Tata Nano plant started functioning, the Tata MD came to me and said, “Sir you say give jobs to Sanand people, give jobs to them. We do not have any objection in giving them jobs but after six months they come up and say you are running the canteen in this manner. You give me a lesser amount and I will run it more efficiently. So, they leave jobs and run away”. So, this is an impression of Gujaratis that they do not stay for long in one job and they invent their own solution in the form of business. This will change in the coming years, I am absolutely sure about this. If you want to work then steadiness is very important.”

Following previous year when placement camps were limited only for government colleges, this year it was extended to both government as well as grant-in-aid. Sources said that the placement percentage of students from government colleges was also not impressive than previous year.

“While self-financed colleges have their own placement mechanism, students from government and grant-in-aid are left behind. The reason grant-in-aid colleges were included this year was because we want to reach out to a larger students’ base. Since these colleges are also in a way supported by the government as they receive government grants, so the responsibility lies with us,” said Anju Sharma.

The mega-placement camps, divided among six zones and totalling 23, have been scheduled from January 28 till February 13. Monday was the first day of camps organised at Vadodara, Bharuch, while it was third day of camps in Surat and Himmatnagar.

GTU Registrar S D Panchal said that as many 100 companies will offer jobs to 2,500 students from 10 colleges including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar government polytechnic colleges, L D Engineering College, Ahmedabad, Vishwakarma Government Engineering College, Ahmedabad, among others.