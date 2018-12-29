Gujarat: 70-yr-old woman rescued after being trapped in leopard cage

A 70-year-old woman was on Friday rescued after she was found trapped in a cage meant to catch leopards outside a village in Tapi district. Forest Department officials said the woman, Pamaniben Chaudhary, remained caged the whole night since Thursday morning. She tried to open the door of the cage but could not do so because of her age and weakness.

On Friday, she was rescued and handed over to her son-in-law Devsingh Chaudhary. The woman, a resident of Bhanawadi village in Vyara Taluka of Tapi district, was going to see a doctor in Vyara town with her son-in-law. After reaching the clinic, Devsingh made her sit on a bench while he went to take some documents. When he returned, he found her missing.

Devsingh then searched in the entire town. On Friday morning, some farmers of Lotarva village, which is around two kilometers from Bhanawadi village, found the woman in the cage. They immediately informed sarpanch Pritesh Gamit, who rushed to the spot and with the help of the farmers opened the cage to rescue her.

Gamit later informed the Forest Department officials who reached the spot and shifted the cage. Some of the farmers knew Pamaniben and hence informed her daughter immediately.