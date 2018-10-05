Gujarat: 70 nurses on indefinite strike for pay parity

About 70 outsourced nurses at the municipal corporation-run LG Hospital in Maninagar went on an indefinite strike here on Thursday.

The nurses have said that the private placement agency has not paid their salaries for the past two months. They have also accused the contractor of deducting their provident fund from their salaries and not depositing it with the government.

Leader of striking nurses Rajnikant Bharatiya, who is also the president of Gujarat Janata Jagruti Manch, said, “We will submit a memorandum to all 182 MLAs on October 11 at their respective offices between 10 and 11 am, with the demand of regular full pay and depositing of PF with the government.”

“If MLAs can raise their own pay and perks, then why not ours,” he asked.

“On October 31, the nurses and other members of the manch will organise a ‘Run for Equality’ when the Government will be celebrating Run for Unity at the time of launch of Statue of Unity,” he said.

However, Bhartiya has requested the nurses to keep the interests of patients in mind and try to call off the stir.

Chairman of municipal corporation’s hospital committee Devang Dani said that the nurses had gone on strike demanding pay parity with other government nurses.

“But for the sake of patients, we have made alternate arrangements for getting staff from the contractor, because it is his duty to provide staff as per the agreement. The other staff are already on duty,” he said.

He said that the AMC would look into the issue of the contractor not depositing the provident fund of the nurses with the government.

