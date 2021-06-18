Gujarat: 7-year-old police sniffer dog dies in Vadodara

Members of Vadodara police’s dog squad pay tributes to the German Shepherd that died on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A seven-year-old female German Shephard, named Meena, attached to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Vadodara city police as a sniffer dog died after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

Meena, who was born on March 13, 2014, had joined the dog squad of the Vadodara police at the age of three months in June 2014.

The sniffer dog was accorded full respect by two other members of the Dog Squad of the city police. Meena had been part of the security protocols in place for VVIP and VIP visits in the city and around, where sniffer dogs are used to detect explosives, as part of security measures.

She was also part of mock drills and demonstrations held by the city police from time to time. An official added that Meena had also participated in the security arrangements at the grand opening ceremony of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in October 2018.