Gujarat: 7 of a single family dead after car-truck collision

Seven people were killed after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck at Kumbh Ghat in Valsad district on Friday, police said. Kaprada police station police staff and Mamlatdar reached the spot after learning about the incident and carried out a rescue operation. The incident happened after the car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The family were on their way to a social function at Nanaponda village.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Kaprada police said that five passengers died on the spot, while two of them were rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Kaprada and were declared dead on arrival.