Gujarat: 7 of a single family dead after car-truck collision

Seven people were killed after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck at Kumbh Ghat in Valsad district on Friday, police said. Kaprada police station police staff and Mamlatdar reached the spot after learning about the incident and carried out a rescue operation. The incident happened after the car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The family were on their way to a social function at Nanaponda village.
Kaprada police said that five passengers died on the spot, while two of them were rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Kaprada and were declared dead on arrival.
Kaprada police inspector S L Vasava said, “Seven people travelling in the car died, after the car was hit by a truck at Kumbh ghat area on the way between Kaprada to Nanponda. We have registered an offence of reckless driving against the truck driver. The truck driver and cleaner were also injured in the accident.”
Speaking to news agency PTI, Kaprada MLA Jitu Chaudhary said the spot was accident prone.
The deceased are identified as Vinod Raut (31), Kishan Gangude (61), Shivram Mangi (34), his wife Ramila (32), Ganesh Misar (34), Naresh Pawar (34) and Dipvantiben Sankara (17) all of whom were residents of Amba Jungle village in Kaprada. All the dead bodies were sent to Valsad Civil Hospital to carry out an autopsy. Police said that the deceased belonged to a single family.
