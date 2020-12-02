Gujarat: 7 killed in 2 accidents at Banaskantha and Devbhoomi Dwarka

In the seond accident, four persons lost their lives when a Maruti Alto car collided with a truck around 4 pm on Tuesday at the Dhrevad Highway in Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

Seven persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Palanpur of Banaskantha and Devbhoomi Dwarka on Tuesday night.

In the first incident, three persons died when a speeding Fortuner car lost its balance, jumped the divider and hit a Hyundai Accent car on the other side of the road on the Mount Abu-Palanlpur highway around 8.13 pm Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occured near Malana Patiya village in Palanpur of Banaskantha where all three persons travelling in the Hyundai Accent car were killed. The deceased have been identified as Sajjansinh Chauhan (21), Vipisinh Chauhan (22) and Hitendrasinh Chauhan (21), all residents of Amirgadh taluka, who were returning home from a garage shop in Palanpur where they were employed.

“The driver of the Fortuner car was travelling from Mumbai to Rajasthan and lost control over the vehicle… It jumped over the divider and collided with the Hyundai car… We have lodged a case against the unknown driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304A for causing death due to negligience, 279 for rash driving and 337 for causing hurt due to rash act. The driver of the Fortuner car is absconding,” said a police officer at Palanpur taluka police station.

In the seond accident, four persons lost their lives when a Maruti Alto car collided with a truck around 4 pm on Tuesday at the Dhrevad Highway in Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

The deceased have been identified as Sonal Rajput, Jaimin Thakor, Pawansinh Rajput and Mahendrasinh Rajput — all residents of Mehsana.

According to police, the victims were returning from Devbhoomi Dwarka when the accident occured.

“Among the four deceased, Sonal was recently married to Mahendrasinh and Pawan was her brother and Jaimin their mutual friend. The accident occured when the car collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The bodies have been handed over to relatives after postmortem,” said a police officer at Devbhoomi Dwarka.

