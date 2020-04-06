Gujarat: 7 held for throwing stones at police during blackout

The accused have been identified as Zaheerkhan Pathan, Sajeed Pathan, Mohseen Patahn, Sohail Pathan, Ehsaan Pathan, Jabeed Pathan, Wasim Pathan.(Representational Image) The accused have been identified as Zaheerkhan Pathan, Sajeed Pathan, Mohseen Patahn, Sohail Pathan, Ehsaan Pathan, Jabeed Pathan, Wasim Pathan.(Representational Image)

Seven persons were arrested late on Sunday for allegedly throwing stones at police personnel during the nine-minute blackout observed on Sunday night following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the complaint, a team of four police personnel were on patrolling duty near Khadia bazaar in Savli when the lights went off at 9 pm. “Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused began pelting stones at the police jeep and the personnel. The policemen switched on their torches and began walking towards the direction of the stone-pelters to identify and catch them,” said Savli police sub-inspector, Jaydeep Barot.

Additional force was also called in as the stone-pelting increased. “The accused were standing on a terrace and planned to pelt stones. No police personnel was injured. All of them were detained from the spot and later arrested after an FIR was filed. They just wanted to create a ruckus and disrupt the police from performing their duties,” Barot added.

The accused have been identified as Zaheerkhan Pathan, Sajeed Pathan, Mohseen Patahn, Sohail Pathan, Ehsaan Pathan, Jabeed Pathan, Wasim Pathan. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

