Gujarat gets 68% of average rainfall this monsoon season

Updated: July 26, 2022 11:14:29 pm
Gujarat has already recorded 68 per cent rainfall this monsoon season, even as heavy rainfall was reported in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravalli on Tuesday. The average receipt is double compared to 2021 when till July 26, the state had recorded 33 per cent average rainfall.
The state is expected to receive moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Tuesday, Bharuch’s Vagra and Sabarkantha’s Prantij recorded the highest rainfall of 50 mm, even as 150 taluaks received rainfall till 6 pm. Umerpada in Surat received 43 mm followed by Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha 37 mm, Amirgadh in Banaskantha and Amreli 36 mm, Bhiloda in Aravalli 35 mm and Dhanera in Banskantha 33 mm.
“Moderate rainfall is expected in the state on Wednesday,” said IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty.
Subscriber Only Stories
The weather department has attributed the active monsoon to low pressure area in the Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation and monsoon trough. A break is expected this week with the monsoon trough moving towards the Himalayan region, IMD said.
“From Thursday, there will be a break in rainfall activity in Gujarat,” Mohanty added. The state has been witnessing an active monsoon spell since July 7.
Ahmedabad city received heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday. During six hours from Monday 10 pm and Tuesday 4 am, the city received the maximum rainfall in its North West zone areas, while between 4 pm Monday and Tuesday same time, the city recorded an average of 35 mm rainfall.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Simplify licensing for optical industry, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry writes to Mandaviya
Watch: MS Dhoni shuts phone when Rishabh Pant tries to drag him into his Insta live
2022 civic elections to give PCMC 37 corporators from OBC category
Chess struggling to stay alive in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Punjab: Gang solving IELTS question papers inside exam hall busted; three held
Nagaland: NDPP, BJP to jointly contest 2023 polls
After making a splash in Manhattan, an artist gets his due back home
Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034: HC seeks state, BMC’s response to PIL alleging tweaking of Floor Space Index concept
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for a project, see photos from sets
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy
Karnataka: 4 minors record video of murder to ‘impress bosses’, detained
Bajrang Dal members stop party at Mangaluru pub: A string of moral policing instances in Karnataka