Gujarat gets 68% of average rainfall this monsoon season

Gujarat has already recorded 68 per cent rainfall this monsoon season, even as heavy rainfall was reported in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravalli on Tuesday. The average receipt is double compared to 2021 when till July 26, the state had recorded 33 per cent average rainfall.

The state is expected to receive moderate rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, Bharuch’s Vagra and Sabarkantha’s Prantij recorded the highest rainfall of 50 mm, even as 150 taluaks received rainfall till 6 pm. Umerpada in Surat received 43 mm followed by Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha 37 mm, Amirgadh in Banaskantha and Amreli 36 mm, Bhiloda in Aravalli 35 mm and Dhanera in Banskantha 33 mm.

“Moderate rainfall is expected in the state on Wednesday,” said IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty.

The weather department has attributed the active monsoon to low pressure area in the Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation and monsoon trough. A break is expected this week with the monsoon trough moving towards the Himalayan region, IMD said.

“From Thursday, there will be a break in rainfall activity in Gujarat,” Mohanty added. The state has been witnessing an active monsoon spell since July 7.

Ahmedabad city received heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday. During six hours from Monday 10 pm and Tuesday 4 am, the city received the maximum rainfall in its North West zone areas, while between 4 pm Monday and Tuesday same time, the city recorded an average of 35 mm rainfall.