scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Gujarat: 6 held with half kg charas

“Based on an input, we arrested six accused , seized the narcotics. They told us it was purchased from Patan and was to be sold to different customers in Ahmedabad,” said a senior police official.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 30, 2021 1:51:35 am
According to police, Mehul Raval (34), Kunal Patel (28), Arjunsinh Zala (22), Brijesh Patel (37), Harsh Shah (31) and Akhil Bhavsar (30) — all residents of Ahmedabad, were arrested under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. (Representative image)

The Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested six persons for allegedly being in possession of half kilogram (kg) of charas in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to police, Mehul Raval (34), Kunal Patel (28), Arjunsinh Zala (22), Brijesh Patel (37), Harsh Shah (31) and Akhil Bhavsar (30) — all residents of Ahmedabad, were arrested under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

More from Ahmedabad

“Based on an input, we arrested six accused , seized the narcotics. They told us it was purchased from Patan and was to be sold to different customers in Ahmedabad,” said a senior police official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement