Gujarat: 6 held with half kg charas

The Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested six persons for allegedly being in possession of half kilogram (kg) of charas in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to police, Mehul Raval (34), Kunal Patel (28), Arjunsinh Zala (22), Brijesh Patel (37), Harsh Shah (31) and Akhil Bhavsar (30) — all residents of Ahmedabad, were arrested under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

“Based on an input, we arrested six accused , seized the narcotics. They told us it was purchased from Patan and was to be sold to different customers in Ahmedabad,” said a senior police official.