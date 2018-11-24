Gujarat: 59-min loan scheme not enough for MSMEs, amount should be Rs 25 crore, says GCCI chief

Taking a dig at the 59-minute loan scheme, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, president of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Friday said that a Rs 1 crore loan “might be a big deal for a start-up” but not for MSMEs.

Addressing bankers and representatives from the MSME at an interactive outreach session, GCCI president Jaimin Vasa said, “There is an exclusive MSME ministry of the Union government, but not enough work is being done in the larger interest for growth, survival and sustainability of this sector… Many schemes have been announced for MSMEs, but the benefits do not reach them. We have to find out where the problem lies together.” Vasa sought clarity on the intricacies of the scheme from the bankers present at the event.

“A loan of Rs 1 crore might be big deal for a start-up, but not of MSMEs. The limit for 59-minute loan should be raised to Rs 25 crore,” he remarked.

He also addressed the issue of the “social image” of MSMEs getting affected when they are unable to repay loans due to adverse and unforseen circumstances like rise in crude oil prices, fall of Rupee or dip in demand.

“When one instalment is not given in time, that particular MSME’s life becomes miserable. My request to bankers is to understand this social image,” he said, adding that bankers need to hand-hold the smaller players in difficult phases and not allow them to turn “sick.”

The session has come at a time when industrial associations like GCCI and FIA-Gujarat (Federation of Industries and Associations) have voiced their concerns regarding the deteriorating state of MSMEs in the state.

Bankers like KV Tulshibagwale, zonal manager of Bank of Baroda, pointed out the lack of “financial discipline” among MSMEs as a reason for the poor financial health.

Inder Basandani, assistant general manager from State Bank of India, said that in Ahmedabad alone SBI received about 100 applications under the 59-minute loan scheme in the last three to four days, half of which had been sanctioned in the same period.

KV Tirumala, deputy DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), in his speech pointed out that the government is worried about the health of MSMEs because of the high number of jobs the sector provides.