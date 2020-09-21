Gujarat: 57-year-old SI dies of coronavirus

Bhatt was under home quarantine since September 13 after his report came out to be positive. He had served at the Naroda PS till September 12.

A 57-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI), who tested positive for Covid-19 on September 13, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased identified as A N Bhatt (57), PSI with Naroda Police Station in Ahmedabad, was taken to a private hospital first and then to Civil Hospital on Saturday after he suddenly started having breathing trouble. Bhatt was under home quarantine since September 13 after his report came out to be positive. He had served at the Naroda PS till September 12.

“Bhatt was in home quarantine after his tests came positive. Yesterday (Saturday), his health deteriorated after which he was rushed to hospitals for treatment. He unfortunately succumbed during treatment on Saturday night,” said J G Patel, police inspector and in charge, Naroda PS.

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia took to Twitter to remember Bhatt and M I Patel, head constable at Hajira Police Station in Surat city, who also succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice of our braveheart, frontline corona warriors AN Bhatt and MI Patel. DGP and all ranks of Gujarat Police offer their condolences to his family. Our prayers are with his family, relatives and friends. Om Shanti (sic),” wrote Bhatia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.