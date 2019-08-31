Gujarat: 56-yr-old teacher accused of sexual harassment suspended

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) Education Board Friday suspended a 56-year-old primary school teacher after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him. The accused is absconding and has not reported to work in the last two days.

A group of parents from the municipal school accused the teacher of sexually harassing the girls of Class 5.

The parents initially approached the school’s principal who then raised the issue with the board’s chairman Dilip Gohil. The board, too, has not been unable to contact the accused teacher.

“After preliminary investigation we have suspended the teacher. A committee has been set up to further probe the matter. Based on its report, necessary actions will be taken. It has also surfaced that a similar incident occurred in 2015 but the issue was not brought to the notice of the board. We are investigating it,” said administrator of the municipal schools, Dharmendra Chudasma.

“So far a select number of parents have come forward. We suspect there could be more cases. No police complaint has been filed in the case yet. We have urged the parents to file a formal police complaint but it is up to them to decide,’’ Chudasma added.