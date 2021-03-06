Gujarat: ‘56 workers died in industrial accidents in 2020’

The state government in written replies to questions posed by MLAs on the death of construction workers in the state said in the last two years ending December 2020, at least 76 construction workers have died in the state in four districts alone.

At least 56 workers have died in various industrial accidents that occurred in seven districts of Gujarat during the last one year, ending December 31, 2020, the state government informed the Gujarat Assembly on Saturday.

In response to various questions asked by the MLAs during the Question Hour about industrial accidents that have happened in the districts of Valsad, Kutch, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Kheda, Rajkot and Vadodara, the state government in its written replies said that the deaths have occurred in 53 accidents in industries.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Valsad (20), Kutch (11) and Rajkot (9). These deaths have happened in 2020 despite industries remaining shut or partially functional due to the restrictions imposed by due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the steps taken to prevent industrial accidents, the state government stated that inspections are carried out as per the provisions of Factories Act 1948 and Gujarat Factories Act 1963. Measures are taken against industries if any violations are found and awareness Is created about the workforce about industrial safety, the reply added.

Death of construction workers

While seven workers died in Junagadh, 37 workers passed away in Ahmedabad, 13 in Dahod and 19 in Surat, the government stated in written replies.