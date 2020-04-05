Gujarat: 533 retired cops reinstated for lockdown duty

The decision was taken by the state government, after it was observed that lockdown in Gujarat was not implemented 100% despite police using its over 80% workforce and machinery. (Representational Image) The decision was taken by the state government, after it was observed that lockdown in Gujarat was not implemented 100% despite police using its over 80% workforce and machinery. (Representational Image)

Around 533 retired policemen have been reinstated on contractual basis to assist the Gujarat Police to impose lockdown across the state.

According to Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, the police personnel were reinstated after they volunteered for the service, following a suggestion by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to take help of community volunteer in the imposition of lockdown.

The state Home Department had issued a notification on April 3, inviting application from all police officers and personnel from and below the rank of police sub-inspector, who have retired in the past five years and are physically fit to serve. The police personnel have been first offered a contract of two months and if need arises, one extra month.

The decision was taken by the state government, after it was observed that lockdown in Gujarat was not implemented 100% despite police using its over 80% workforce and machinery.

“Till now, we have accepted the application of 533 police officers and personnel and hired them on contract basis. The personnel have volunteered for the service and they have ticked the eligibility criteria set by the home department. Out of 533 people, 496 retired in the past one year while 37 of them will be retiring at the end of April, this year. Out of the 533, at least 396 of them are from the district and city police while the remaining are from the State Reserve Police. There are 52 officers and rest belong to the rank of assistant sub-inspector and constable,” said Jha at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

According to the home department, the retired personnel who will be reinstated will be paid remuneration as per their pay grade during the time of their retirement, which will be added to their pension amount. The eligibility criteria set by the home department was that the police personnel must not have faced any departmental inquiry or court case in the past five years and must be physically fit.

“Our effort will be to make sure that the retired personnel will be given posting in the districts in which they have settled post their retirement and as per their age, the duty will be assigned,” said Jha.

