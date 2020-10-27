Ahmedabad: 53 iPhones and 47 Apple watches seized at airport

According to officials, the gadgets were being smuggled by the passengers without paying customs duty.

The Ahmedabad Customs seized 53 iPhones and 27 Apple watches worth Rs 46 lakh from two Indian citizens who arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahme-dabad, from Dubai on Sunday.

According to Kumar Santosh, Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad, the passengers were nabbed after PAX profiling was carried out by the officers of customs present at the SVPI airport on Sunday. Pax profiling refers to profiling of passengers at the airport based on their activities or nature which is then followed by a random check of their baggage.

According to officials, the gadgets were being smuggled by the passengers without paying customs duty.

“In the first case, 46 i-Phones and 27 Apple watches were found in the checked-in baggage of a passenger. The monetary value of the seized goods is Rs 36.94 lakh. In another incident, seven i-Phones valued at Rs 9.26 lakh have been seized from another Indian passenger,” said Santosh. Further investigation is on, he added.

