Gujarat: 5,000 people of 144 villages moved as Sardar Sarovar nears full capacity

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, which has been inching towards it Full Reservoir Level of 138.63 metres for the past week now stands just one metre short at 137.2 meters, and is expected to reach its full capacity by Friday. As many as 5,000 people of 144 villages in Bharuch along the Narmada river have, meanwhile, had to be shifted to safer places, as they risk losing their homes to the deluge of water being released from the dam to the river.

With a constant inflow of water from two dams Madhya Pradesh, the Sardar Sarovar reservoir is witnessing an inflow of about 8 lakh cusec water, especially since the Indirasagar and Omkar-eshwar dams in have been releasing water since the beginning of this week, officials of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL). The two dams in

Madhya Pradesh opened their 12 and 16 gates respectively, on Monday, to release water.

The SSNNL is releasing about 7.5 lakh cusec water through 23 gates of the Sardar Sarovar that are open up to 4.15 metres. The heavy release from the dam has made the Narmada swell up to 32 feet, flooding several parts of Bharuch district, including Jhagadia and Ankleshwar talukas. Close to 144 villages along the river are water-logged because of the surging river, and as many as 5,000 affected people have been shifted from villages in Bharuch district to safer places.

The current live storage in the dam is 5,256 million cubic metre, the highest ever. This is the first time that the Sardar Sarovar is likely to fill up to its maximum capacity since the completion of its construction and subsequent inauguration in 2017.

96,09,000 MW electricity generated

The Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) and the Canal Head Power house (CHPH) of the Sardar Sarovar dam have generated a total of 96,09,000 MW electricity since August 10 this year. Out of this, 35,48,000 MW electricity has been generated since the beginning of September alone.

In the week from September 7 to September 12, the power houses generated 21,69,000 MW electricity, operating at full installed capacity — 1200 MW of RBPH and 250 MW of CHPH.