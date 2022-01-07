Gujarat: 50-yr-old woman mowed down by speeding car in Banaskantha

A 50-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car dragged her for 50 metres and then mowed her down in Danta town of Banaskantha Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred at a road stretch outside Sarvbhavani High School in Danta of Banaskantha around 6:30 pm on Wednesday when a speeding i20 car hit Kaku Bajania, a native of Sabarkantha and resident of Danta.

The woman was dragged on the bonnet and then flung into the air due to the impact of being hit by the speeding car, police said.

“The victim was returning home with her sister on foot when a speeding car hit her and then flung her in the air. The woman was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. As per a few passers-by who rushed to the spot after the accident, the driver of the car was in an inebriated state who then fled the spot. We have lodged a case under IPC 304A for causing death by negligence and 279 for rash driving against unknown persons,” said a police officer at Danta Police Station.