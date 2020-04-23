Gujarat: 5 with ‘no comorbidities’ dead; state tally at 2,414

Railway coolies stand in queue maintaining social distancing at Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad as they are being offered free ration kits by railway officials on Wednesday amid ongoing lockdown against the spread of pandemic corona virus. Railway coolies stand in queue maintaining social distancing at Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad as they are being offered free ration kits by railway officials on Wednesday amid ongoing lockdown against the spread of pandemic corona virus.

As many as 220 persons tested positive COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number in the state to 2414 even as the death toll in Gujarat crossed 100 with nine more deaths, all in Ahmedabad, including five with no known comorbidities.

Ahmedabad reported 128 new cases, taking the total to 1,503. Three men who died in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital — two of them 60 years and the third one 57 years — and two other men aged 49 and 55 years, who died at SVP Hospital, had no known comorbidities. Another 52-year-old man who died at Civil Hospital had liver conditions. Two other men aged 56 and 59 years with comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes, and another 58-year-old man with hypertension succumbed to COVID-19 at SVP Hospital.

Botad reported three more cases, taking the total to 10, including two men aged 48 and 42 years and a 46-year-old woman who is a household contact of a person who tested positive earlier.

According to District Collector Vishal Gupta, all the nine cases from the Botad city appear to be interlinked and are from within the first containment area in the district — a densely populated old town area with narrow streets and close inhabitation. Gupta added that all nine are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital at Salangpur while the 10th patient, an 80-year-old man with tuberculosis who tested positive on Tuesday, is being treated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Kheda district reported its fourth case from Nadiad with the 75-year-old mother of a patient testing positive. Two doctors who came in contact with her have been home quarantined.

Chhota Udepur added four new cases, taking the district tally to 11. All four new cases are close contacts of the seventh positive patient, a 31-year-old from Vasedi. A total 20 contacts of the patient were tested, including his parents.

Anand recorded four new cases, taking the district count to 37. Of the four, two women aged 37 and 53 years tested positive in Dantarwado in Khambat and two men aged 22 and 38 years tested positive from Vohravad in Umreth taluka. The district administration confirmed that at present, all four are being treated at Shree Krishna Hospital in Karamsad.

The number of cases in Vadodara reached 207 as nine more tested positive. Four tested positive from the red zone of Nagarwada, and one each from the areas of Nyaymandir, Raopura, Raj Mahal road, Karelibaug and Kishanwadi. At least five of the new patients are senior citizens.

The districts of Banaskantha and Aravalli reported one new case each, taking the total to 16 and 17 respectively while with 68 more cases, Surat total climbed to 415.

In Rajkot, 41 confirmed cases were reported, with 31 of them from Jungleshwar area alone. The government has imposed curfew in Jungleshwar and adjoining areas on Kothariya Road on Saturday to facilitate complete lockdown and mass testing people in the hot-spot area.

