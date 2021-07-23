Gujarat: 5 held, over 100 booked for offering prayers ‘violating’ Covid protocols

The Rander police personnel who were on patrolling in their area on July 21 found over 100 people offering namaz inside and outside Masjid Amin, without maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Five persons were arrested and over 100 booked in Surat for allegedly offering prayers on the day of Bakri Eid, July 21, without following the Standard Operation Procedure guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rander police personnel who were on patrolling in their area on July 21 found over 100 people offering namaz inside and outside Masjid Amin, without maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Police Head Constable Arjun Chausala lodged a complaint in connection with the incident under IPC sections 269, 188, and 283 against the mosque trustees, maulana, and 100 others.

Acting on the complaint, police on Friday arrested five people, identified as Ayubali Saiyed, Nasiruddin Khan, Ikbal Kureshi, Usman Saiyed and Maksud Rajwani, all residents of Rander. The arrested ones were released on bail later in the afternoon.

Rander police said that the other accused in the complaint is yet to be identified and CCTV footages are being analyzed