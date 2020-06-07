Gujarat: 5 detained for ‘murdering youth over land dispute’

The accused have been quarantined and will be arrested after Covid testing. “We are checking the documents pertaining to the land. (Representational Image) The accused have been quarantined and will be arrested after Covid testing. “We are checking the documents pertaining to the land. (Representational Image)

The Panchmahals police, on Sunday, detained five people in connection with the murder of a youth over a land dispute. The victim, identified as Bharat Gadhvi, sustained severe injuries on his head, hands and torso and died while undergoing treatment at Godhra Civil Hospital.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s uncle, Samatbhai Gadhvi at the Sehra police station, the duo had visited the contentious piece of land in Mirapur village close to the Lunawada Godhra highway on June 6. Bharat was interested in buying the plot after one Jitu Raval had brokered a deal with him to sell it at a reasonable price. Raval had earlier bought the land from the relatives of the accused in the case.

However, prime accused Dalpat Bamaniya wanted to buy the land again and was upset over Raval selling it to Bharat. When Bharat had visited the village to show the plot to his uncle on June 6, the accused along with four others reached the spot to threaten Bharat to not buy the land. Soon, arguments ensued and Bamaniya and his accomplice attacked the duo with sharp-edged weapons, police said. They fled the spot leaving the victims severely injured, the complaint stated.

Sampatbhai informed his sons over the phone who reached the spot and rushed them to the hospital. Based on his complaint, all the accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

The accused have been quarantined and will be arrested after Covid testing. “We are checking the documents pertaining to the land. The accused will be interrogated once they are under police custody after their Covid-19 tests. The other victim has sustained severe injuries, too, but is in a stable condition,” a police official said.

