Gujarat: 5.36 lakh migrants sent back in 390 trains so far, says govt

A statement from the information department read, “On Friday, 41 trains were arranged from Ahmedabad (15), Surat (16), Rajkot (3), Kutch (2) and 6 more from six districts were arranged. (Express photo) A statement from the information department read, “On Friday, 41 trains were arranged from Ahmedabad (15), Surat (16), Rajkot (3), Kutch (2) and 6 more from six districts were arranged. (Express photo)

The state government said it has ferried as many as 5.36 lakh migrant workers, stranded in Gujarat due to the Covid-19 lockdown, to their home states in 390 Shramik Special trains till Friday night.

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, said till Thursday midnight, 349 trains carrying 4,70,000 migrant workers to different states, primarily Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, have left from Gujarat and on Friday, 41 trains carrying 66,000 migrants were arranged. A statement from the information department read, “On Friday, 41 trains were arranged from Ahmedabad (15), Surat (16), Rajkot (3), Kutch (2) and 6 more from six districts were arranged. Out of the 41 trains, 27 trains were for UP, five for Bihar, two for Odisha. one each for Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and five trains for five other states. “

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.