Gujarat: 49 deaths, 442 new cases in a day as state tally rises to 6,287

Ahmedabad reported 39 deaths along with 349 new cases, taking the total in the district to 4,425. Ahmedabad reported 39 deaths along with 349 new cases, taking the total in the district to 4,425.

Gujarat reported the highest number of deaths in a day due to COVID-19 with 49 persons succumbing to the disease, of which 15 were primarily attributable to coronavirus with no serious underlying condition. The state also reported 442 new cases, the maximum number in a day so far, taking the total number to 6,287.

Ahmedabad reported 39 deaths along with 349 new cases, taking the total in the district to 4,425. The rural jurisdiction of Ahmedabad also saw its highest single-day jump with 13 new cases, while remaining 336 cases were reported from AMC jurisdiction. Among those who tested positive were AMC South zone deputy municipal commissioner and his driver.

Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia said till date 41 police personnel have recovered, while 336 others who were home quarantined were fine and would rejoin duty.

“As of today, 127 police personnel tested positive, of which 36 are part of Ahmedabad city police while 91 are from other forces,” said Bhatia. Positive cases were also reported from Gomtipur police station, Makarba police headquarters, office staff quarters of SRP barracks in Sabarmati, a police chowki in Jamalpur as well as from Sabarmati Central jail.

In Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, two staffers and a 29-year old male from the post-graduate student hostel also tested positive.

Of the 3,448 active cases in Ahmedabad as of Tuesday, 29 were on ventilator support, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue Pankaj Kumar, in charge of COVID work in Ahmedabad, said. The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has a ventilator capacity of 160 beds, 96 dialysis machines and a centralised oxygen supply system.

With another 500 beds at the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI) and the 1,200-bed new medicity campus, the Civil Hospital can be expanded to a capacity of 1,700 beds, of which 300 can be designated for critical care, according to the state government.

Coronavirus Explained Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

In Vadodara, the number of cases went up to 441 with 20 new cases, while three more died taking the toll to 31. Among the three was a 40-year old man from Navapura who tested positive after his death and had no reported co-morbidity. Two others who died were a 55-year-old woman in Panigate and a 62-year-old man in Nagarwada.

Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi said that all registered medical practitioners in Vadodara would be designated as ‘COVID consultants for home-based COVID care’. This model shall be replicated in other places, Ravi added.

“It is expected that about 2,400 private registered medical practitioners of Vadodara would help in the symptomatic detection and care of COVID-19 patients, who do not require facility-based care,” she said.

A total of 4,984 tests were done in 24 hours and 186 patients recovered across the state, taking the cumulative discharged patients to 1,381. The state’s recovery rate has gone up to 22.11% compared to a recovery rate of 9.48%, 10 days ago, according to Ravi.

Kheda district reported five new cases, taking the tally to 17. The district also reported its first death along with Sabarkantha and Mahisagar.

Mehsana and Banaskantha reported 10 new cases each, taking the total in the districts to 42 and 49 cases respectively. Gandhinagar reported its fourth death while reporting two new cases, taking the tally to 79.

An SRP constable who returned to Gondal on Sunday after serving in Ahmedabad tested positive for COVID-19, taking Rajkot’s total to 62.

Surat reported 17 new cases with total numbers going up to 723 and two more deaths, taking the toll to 33. Aravalli reported its second death, while reporting two new cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd