Gujarat: 47-year-old man becomes fifth casualty, one discharged

A 47-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) died due to comorbid conditions in Ahmedabad on Sunday, taking the toll to five in Gujarat, while one patient was discharged from SVP Hospital, the first discharge case in Ahmedabad.

The deceased patient who was also a diabetic, was among four new positive cases reported in Ahmedabad Sunday morning. He was brought to the Gujarat Cancer Society Hospital Saturday night from where he was referred to the civil hospital. His test reports that came Sunday confirmed him to be positive for infected the virus while he died early morning.

On Sunday, another eight confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the state. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 63 with Ahmedabad reporting a total of 22 cases so far and Porbandar recording its first case.

The other three positive cases reported from Ahmedabad are of a 67-year-old woman, infected with the virus through local transmission as her husband too is a COVID-19 patient, a 34-year-old man with the travel history to Mumbai and a 30-year-old man with the travel history of Dubai.

Other cases reported were from a 37-year-old man who returned to Rajkot from Germany, a 26-year-old Surat man who visited Dubai and two cases of local transmisison — a 48-year-old woman from Porbandar and a 59-year-old woman from Gir Somnath.

Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, Chief District Helath Officer of Rajkot said that the man who tested positive on Sunday is a businessman who returned from France on March 8. “He was under home quarantine and our team was keeping tab on his health. He used to comply with all home-quarantine requirements. He was admitted to hospital on Friday after he developed symptoms. His report returned positive for COVID-19 on Sunday,” Dr Bhanderi said.

The CDHO added that they were trying to convince the businessman’s wife and son, who were with him during home quarantine period, to shift to an institutional quarantine facility.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 9 in Rajkot district.

A total of 19,681 persons are under quarantine in the state and FIRs were filed against 236 for flouting quarantine, Principal Secretary Health, Jayanti Ravi, said during the daily medical briefing.

Door-to-door survey of five crore persons has been completed, during which symptoms of coronavirus were detected among 181 persons who returned from abroad, she said.

Dedicated hospitals

Ravi said that the Gujarat government is setting up special “COVID hospitals” in your major cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

“These infection disease control hospitals will be dedicated hospitals for COVID-19. These are ready in four cities. While a last few things are pending in a few cases, one or two have already started admitting new COVID-19 patients,” Ravi said adding that existing patients admitted at various hospitals will not be shifted to these dedicated hospitals.

She added that the state government has also decided to set up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in each district. “Planning has been under way for sometime now… the state government is setting up special COVID-19 hospitals with all the essential equipment. To start with, one government and one private hospital will be set up as COVID-19 hospitals. These have been identified in major districts,” she said.

The state government, in close co-ordination with district collectors and chief district medical officers (Cosmos), has also been planning to procure ventilators on a war-footing for the past three weeks, Ravi added.

First discharge case

A 34-year-old woman who was admitted to SVP hospital on March 18 and discharged on Sunday became the first discharge case of COVID-19 in the state.

A bulletin issued by the hospital said the patient has fully recovered after 10 days of treatment. “The patient tested negative twice in the past 24 hours. The patient has been discharged after following all guidelines and protocols,” the statement read.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Medical Officer Health Bhavin Solanki said, “As per the guidelines, once the two consecutive tests within 24 hours results in negative, the patient can be discharged.”

