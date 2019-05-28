Toggle Menu
Gujarat: 47 illegal Bangla nationals detained, to be deported

Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gujarat Police, which had conducted the raids, said that all those detained had identity proof documents of Bangladesh and had come to Gujarat over a span of one to three years in search of livelihood.

According to police, all the detainees are men in the age group of 25-40.

Police on Monday claimed to have detained 47 Bangladesh nationals, who were allegedly illegally residing in different parts of Ahmedabad.

“Acting on a tip-off, multiple teams of the SOG picked up 47 Bangladeshi citizens staying illegally in different areas of Ahmedabad such as Chandola Talav, Ishanpur, Junawada, Vatva, Dani Limda and Naroda Patiya. They have been put under observation at our SOG office in Juhapur for now,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (SOG) Harshad Patel.

When asked how did the migrants managed to enter Gujarat, Patel said, “In our questioning, it has come to light that they entered India through the West Bengal-Bangladesh border and then came to Gujarat. A majority of them are daily wagers and a few of them were employed in small-scale ventures. None of them are involved in any illegal activity.”

The SOG official said the process of deportation will begin soon.

